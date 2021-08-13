On Friday, the Michigan City Police Department family congratulated and thanked Lieutenant Tim Richardson on his retirement from the Michigan City Police Department. Lieutenant Richardson was hired on August 15th, 1994 and served the citizens of Michigan City for 27 years. He started off as a Patrolman and worked his way up through the ranks to Corporal, Sergeant and Lieutenant. The Michigan City Police Department was also honored to have Richardson serve as Assistant Chief (Chief of Operations) during his career.

He earned numerous awards throughout the course of his career that include, Chief’s Award for Leadership Excellence, Life Saving Award, Exceptional Service Awards, Letters of Commendation and many other appreciation letters. The department says Richardson was a pillar and mentor to so many of its staff throughout the course of his career.