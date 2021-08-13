Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in Michigan City. Dispatch received a call at 5:16am regarding shots being fired and that one person had been shot. Multiple officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 3 quickly responded to the 100 Block of Edward St and learned that one subject had been shot in the back. The Michigan City Fire Department and La Porte County EMS arrived on scene and immediately transported the subject to Franciscan Health with nonlife-threatening injuries. Officers canvassed the area and began to look for evidence and witnesses.

Witnesses were interviewed by officers at the scene to gather more information regarding this incident. Detectives were called to the scene to assist the Patrol Division. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to indemnify any suspects, search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence collected at the scene.

MThe Michigan City Police Department would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous.