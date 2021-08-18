LaPorte County Adult Education courses will resume this week on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the satellite site in La Porte. La Porte Community School Corporation is looking forward to hosting another round of HSE (formerly GED) classes, held on the 2nd Floor (Room 213) in the Family and Community Engagement Services (F.A.C.E.S.) office at the former Boston Campus (Educational Services Center, 1000 Harrison Street, LaPorte).

To enroll, please contact Mario Rosa, F.A.C.E.S. Coordinator, at mrosa@lpcsc.k12.in.us or 219.362.7056 ext. 81711