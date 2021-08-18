The La Porte Civic Auditorium welcomes international touring band The WILDFLOWERS BAND, America’s #1 tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, for a concert on Saturday, October 2. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. with Small Town, Indiana’s only authentic Mellencougar – John Cougar Mellencamp Tribute. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The concert is part of the La Porte Civic Auditorium Event Series.
The Wildflowers were formed in 2012 by lead vocalist and guitarist Jonathan Guthrie and bassist Darryell Stone. With hundreds of shows performed across the country – extensively in the southeast – the band has become one of the most popular touring tribute shows. Equipped with decades of experience and a passion for Tom Petty’s magic way with songs, The Wildflowers bring music lovers of all stripes what they adore… more Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.
Small Town brings a high – energy show that replicates over four decades of the John Mellencamp music catalog, featuring violin, mandolin, accordion, melodica, keyboards, guitars and drums. The band is made up of seven Hoosier natives with a cumulative 50 – plus years of stage experience and musicianship.
The Social Que food truck will be onsite before the concert, serving a variety of barbecue such as ribs, chicken, brisket and pork. Food and beverages, including a full bar, will be available for purchase inside the Civic Auditorium as well.
Sponsor VIP Tables (8 seats) are available for $500 and Reserved Tables (8 seats) are available for $300. Floor General Admission tickets cost $25 and Balcony General Admission tickets cost $20.
Tickets are available online at www.laportecivicauditoriumevents.eventbrite.com or at the Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge Street) or Park Office (250 Pine Lake Avenue) from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays.
For more information, call the Civic Auditorium Office at 219-362-2325.