The La Porte Civic Auditorium welcomes international touring band

The WILDFLOWERS BAND

, America’s #1 tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, for a concert on Saturday, October 2. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. with Small Town, Indiana’s only authentic

Mellencougar – John Cougar Mellencamp Tribute

. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The concert is part of the La Porte Civic Auditorium Event Series.