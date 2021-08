The weight and the burden of responsibility for being named the Chief of Operations for the Michigan City Police Department was recently conferred upon Marty Corley.

The oath of office was a very sobering and honorable moment as fellow officers along with friends and family supported the occasion with words of affirmation and encouragement for what lies ahead.

Leaders are born for the times they are needed the most.

Congratulations Asst. Chief Corley on your appointment!