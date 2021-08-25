Northwest Health has announced the addition of a new cardiovascular & thoracic surgeon to Northwest Medical Group. Izza Rezek, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon, joins cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Walid Khabbaz in Northwest Medical Group at their location on the Northwest Health – Porter campus in Valparaiso.

Northwest Health CEO, Ashley Dickinson explained, “With the addition of Dr. Rezek we can continue caring for the increasing number of patients needing cardiothoracic surgery in our region. The incidence of two conditions in particular, lung cancer and heart disease, seem to be increasing and we know if patients can be diagnosed early and receive surgery their chances of survival are greatly improved.”

Dr. Rezek completed a fellowship in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago prior to joining Northwest Medical Group. He graduated from the University of Damascus Medical School in Damascus, Syria and completed a surgical residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut before completing his fellowship in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery.

Dr. Rezek performs both lung and chest surgeries as well as open heart and other central cardiovascular surgeries. He performs a number of thoracic surgeries using minimally invasive techniques. Cardiovascular surgeries performed by Dr. Rezek include coronary artery bypass grafting, left ventricular aneurysms, open heart valvular surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), arrhythmia surgery, ascending aorta repair, aortic root replacement and open pulmonary embolectomy. He performs thoracic surgeries to treat lung cancer, benign lung disorders, pleural disease, empyema pneumothorax, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors, diaphragmatic diseases and hyperhidrosis. He also performs lung biopsies and mediastinoscopies.

“I am excited to join Northwest Health and its busy cardiovascular program. I was drawn to the organization because of the many types of cardiothoracic surgery the hospital performs and the opportunity to work with Dr. Walid Khabbaz and the other physicians in Northwest Medical Group,” said Dr. Rezek.

Dr. Rezek is accepting patients at his office in the Medical Plaza on the Northwest Health – Porter campus at 85 East U.S. Highway 6, Suite 310 in Valparaiso. He accepts most insurance including Medicare and Medicaid. To make an appointment call 219-983-6380.