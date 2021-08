The heat continues as another heat advisory is in effect for portions of our area from 11a.m. to 7p.m. central time Thursday. This includes LaPorte, St. Joseph and Starke counties.

Heat index values up to 103 expected.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Clouds with showers and storms may bring some relief from the heat and humidity Thursday. Hot temperatures and high humidities are expected Friday and Saturday with additional heat headlines possible.