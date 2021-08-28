The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department is creating a youth baseball equipment exchange program. If you have baseball gloves, bats, cleats, or any other youth baseball equipment that is still in good shape and you are looking to get rid of it, donate it to the Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department. If you have equipment your child has outgrown, bring it in and exchange it for a larger size (if available).

Donations can be made to Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department at City Hall. For question email williams@emichigancity.com .