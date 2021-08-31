The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has announced the 2021 Innovators Awards Luncheon featuring special guest speaker Blair Milo. The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, November 17 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville. The annual celebration of innovators brings together business and community leaders from across the seven-county region of Northwest Indiana to celebrate the spirit of creativity and ingenuity of innovative individuals and teams across all industries and backgrounds. The 2021 Class of Inductees into the Society of Innovators will be presented during the event.

This year’s luncheon will feature special guest speaker, Blair Milo, Founding Director, Center for Talent and Opportunity at Sagamore Institute. Milo previously served as Secretary of Career Connections and Talent for the State of Indiana and was the mayor of the City of La Porte, from 2012 to 2017. In her new role with the Sagamore Institute, Milo is focused on closing the wealth gap for women and minorities through entrepreneurship.

Registration is open for the 2021 Innovators Awards Luncheon. Individual tickets are $40 and tables of eight may be purchased for $280. For more information and to register, please visit pnw.edu/soi-luncheon .