Free car seats, provided by a generous grant from Geminus Regional Health Systems, will be installed by a certified technician while supplies last. Caregivers must bring their children to the appointment so the technician can see how the child fits in their current car seat and make adjustments for their new one. Some qualifications are required to receive the free car seat. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 931-3322.

Free car seats, provided by a generous grant from Geminus Regional Health Systems, will be installed by a certified technician while supplies last. Caregivers must bring their children to the appointment so the technician can see how the child fits in their current car seat and make adjustments for their new one. Some qualifications are required to receive the free car seat. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 931-3322.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends that whether you’ve just installed a car seat or need help installing or using one, you get help at a car seat inspection station near you.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends that whether you’ve just installed a car seat or need help installing or using one, you get help at a car seat inspection station near you.