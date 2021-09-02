The Frank & Edward Skwiat, American Legion Skwiat Post 451 is excited to announce their Family Labor Daze event taking place this Saturday, September 4th from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. They have something for everyone including a Hog roast with many other food items, special vendors, Dunk Tank, Special Gaming Activities, Bags Tournament, live entertainment by Jim Post, a Car/Truck/Bike show. Additionally, the Post 451 American Legion Riders are hosting the 1st annual Mike Livengood and Amber Goff Poker Run.

They invite the community to come out and have a wonderful afternoon of Family Fun while supporting your local Veterans Organization.

You can call the Post at 219-879-9827 for more information. They are located at 121 Skwiat Legion Ave, just north of Ames Field.

Listen to WIMS for your chance to win tickets.