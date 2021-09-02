Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is thrilled to announce its biggest annual fundraising event, Artbash: Repaint the Town.Taking place virtually on September 25, from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM (CST), Artbash proceeds directly impact communities across Indiana’s northwest region. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, proceeds from this annual gala enable LCA to further its mission to provide the community access to compelling exhibitions and programs that explore contemporary ideas.

ArtBash: Repaint the Town will feature live entertainment — a reading of an original poem by Ming Washington. Written specifically for the occasion, it celebrates Michigan City and the arts. Ming is currently a member of the AUC Collective for the Study of Art History and Curatorial Studies at Spelman College and is a published poet and arts contributor to Scalawag Magazine.

The event will also feature a painting demonstration by artist Patricia Larkin Green. Patricia is an international Sumi-e and oil painter.

In addition, a silent auction will be available during the hour-long event and includes wonderfully unique and sought-after items. Get a sneak peek at the auction items, or better yet, register for the auction and event on the Lubeznik Center’s website.