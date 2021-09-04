La Porte Police Department is ramping up enforcement this fall to protect students going to and from school. The month of September, officers with the La Porte Police Department will be conducting extra patrols looking for Aggressive Driving behaviors and School Bus Stop Arm Violations.

In Indiana, it’s against the law for motorists to pass a bus that’s stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. This applies to all roads, with one exception. Motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as a cable barrier, concrete wall or grassy median, are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.

Along with Stop Arm Violations, officers will be observing for speed violations, disregarding stop light and stop sign violations, hands free driving violations, unsafe driving behaviors, unsafe lane movement, following too closely, and other violations that potentially lead to accidents.

