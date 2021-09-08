The Sunflower Fair celebrates its twenty-second year in the heart of Downtown La Porte on Saturday, September 18! The fair that celebrates community and creativity will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will last until 4:00 p.m. This unique fair is situated along beautiful Michigan Avenue between Lincolnway and Noble Street. TEAM WIMS with Ric and Mariah live to kick it off Saturday 7:45a.m.-9:45a.m.

Sponsors of this event include:

Arnett Construction & Roofing, Brian Chalik, Hatfield Pest Control, the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association, McCoy Wildlife Control, Newby Lewis

Kaminski & Jones, LLP., and Visit Michigan City La Porte.

With almost 100 craft and specialty vendors, the Sunflower Fair is one of the largest area fairs. Attendees can find something to satisfy their appetite in the food court, comprised of nonprofits as well as local food trucks, including All Over Creations, the Big Weiner, Fauson’s Ice Cream, HotSpot Café, Mrs. Crawford’s Cruisin’ Kitchen & Wilson’s Slam Dunk BBQ. The La Porte Farmers Market will also be on hand for the day with locally sourced produce and goods.

Beyond vendors, there are activities for the whole family! Check out the Kids Corner with games and activities such as pumpkin painting and a special project coordinated by Parties on the Gogh. View remarkably preserved antique cars on Michigan Avenue south of Harrison Street organized by the Michiana Antique Auto Club. There is no pre-registration for the car show and all cars are welcome. The specifics can be found on the event website. Participants can also listen to live music and catch the Good Time Cloggers on the north end of Michigan Avenue.

Activities are also available for those with a competitive side with the Tom R. Fara Memorial Rib Cook-Off and the Wyatt Wilke Sunflower Contest judged by the Purdue Extension Master Gardeners. Participants are asked to bring their sunflowers to the judging booth in front of City Hall at booth #6, before 10 a.m. on September 18th with judging beginning at 11 a.m. Categories include: Tallest Sunflower, Largest Sunflower Seed Head, and Sunflower Stalk with the Most Blooms. The La Porte County Public Library also holds a coloring contest for kids aged 3 to 12. Pick up a coloring page at your local library and return it by the due date to be entered in the contest.

The Night Owls of La Porte will be happy to know that we have added Night on the Ave to keep the party going. Stick around after the fair and join the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership from 6:00-10:30 p.m. on Michigan Avenue between Lincolnway and Jeferson Avenue for a street dance complete with the band, Chronic Flannel, food trucks and a beer garden provided by Dick’s Bar.

Northwest Indiana’s own Chronic Flannel plays a variety of 60’s through Today Music including Hip-Hop, R&B, Rock, Pop, Reggae, Funk and even some Country hits so there is something for everyone! There will be a $5 admission fee with proceeds going towards future events.

For more information on all the Sunflower Fair and Night on the Ave activities, visit www.sunflowerfair.com or email Lindsay Jongkind at LindsayJ@laportepartnership.com.