Come and make a difference , as the Michigan City Salvation Army, First Trust Credit Union, Al’s Supermarkets, local radio stations, and the Michigan City School Corporation celebrate 18 years of hosting the “STUFF A BUS” food drive for The Salvation Army Food Pantry. Now through September 25th, you can make a monetary donation or donate non-perishable food items at First Trust’s Michigan City Branch at 950 E. U.S. Highway 20. In addition, on Saturday, September 25th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., volunteers will be filling Michigan City school buses with bags of food donated by YOU (the local community) at both Al’s (Franklin St. & Karwick Plaza) Supermarkets. You can donate now or come to the Stuff A Bus event on the 25th to purchase a $5 meat voucher and/or $6 bags of groceries for families in need.

Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army stated, “Typically we serve 500 families (1200-1400 people) each month, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been seeing anywhere from 300 – 1,000 families per month that are in need of food assistance.” Sadly, our Michigan City food pantry is seriously low and in order to fulfill the needs of so many families, they need your help!