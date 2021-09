The Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Department’s annual mum and pumpkin sale is set for Friday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Transportation Department, located on 1100 S. Woodland.

While supplies last, the public is welcome to come out and purchase their fall mums and pumpkins, locally grown by Mark’s Farm Market. This year Social Que BBQ will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.