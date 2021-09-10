On Wednesday a new Probationary Officer was sworn in at the Michigan City Police Department. Rachel Ewart has undergone an extensive hiring process which began with over 30 potential candidates. Ewart will endure 6 weeks of in-house training with the Division of Professional Standards. Upon completion of this training, she will begin the Field Training Officer Program where she will be working within the community with their respective training officers until spaces are available for her to attend the 15-week Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Basic Course.

Ewart is a graduate from South Central High School and received her Bachelors degree from Indiana University Northwest. Probationary Officer Ewart is looking forward to reaching out to and connecting with the youth of the community and being a strong female role model for many.