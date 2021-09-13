There will be a mobile food distribution Wednesday Sept. 15 from 10am-Noon at Fedder’s Alley in Michigan City. The United Way, through a partnership with Food Bank and CCH, is providing both non-perishable and produce offered free of charge. All items will be pre-boxed. This is first come, first served, for up to 300 households, while supplies lasts. This event is for those in need of food assistance. There will be one box per household.

This will be a drive-through distribution. They ask to have your ID ready.