Purdue University Northwest (PNW) earned notable accolades among the best regional universities in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Colleges rankings, released Monday, Sept. 13.

PNW’s School of Engineering ranks 53rd nationally among engineering schools whose highest awarded degrees are bachelor’s and master’s. PNW moved up from 60th in the 2021 rankings.

PNW’s College of Nursing is included in the first-ever rankings by U.S. News & World Report of undergraduate nursing programs.

PNW’s computer science program in the College of Engineering and Sciences was also included in the rankings by U.S. News & World Report of undergraduate computer science programs. This is only the second time U.S. News has rated computer science programs.

PNW additionally moved higher in the rankings for social mobility, a category measuring how well universities graduate Pell Grant recipients.

“Purdue Northwest is proud to be recognized once again as a top destination for our engineering, science and healthcare course offerings, as well as our commitment to providing affordability and access for first-generation and underserved student populations,” Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said. “The consistent recognitions PNW earns speaks to our mission of empowering tomorrow’s leaders with high quality post-secondary education options to solve our future challenges and strengthen our metropolitan region.”

Best Engineering Programs

U.S. News ranks undergraduate engineering programs accredited by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET), a non-profit, non-governmental organization which accredits university and college engineering programs. Rankings are based on surveyed deans and faculty members at accredited institutions. Surveys were conducted in spring and summer this year. PNW earned a 2.9 peer assessment on a 5-point scale. The score was the same as the 2021 rankings, and PNW shares its ranking with eight other institutions.

The following table shows PNW listed along other similarly-rated engineering programs. For full listings, please visit www.usnews.com/colleges.

Name Rank Score Texas Christian University 39 3 Cedarville University 53 2.9 Miami University (OH) 53 2.9 Purdue University Northwest 53 2.9 Southern Illinois University —Edwardsville 53 2.9 Grand Valley State University 62 2.8

Best Nursing Programs

U.S. News released its first-ever listing of top undergraduate nursing programs in light of its ballooning growth as an occupation and the essential role graduates have played in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ranked programs are accredited by either the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Rankings are based on surveyed deans and faculty members at accredited institutions. Surveys were conducted in spring and summer this year. PNW earned a 3.3 peer assessment on a 5-point scale. PNW shares its ranking with 33 other institutions.

The following table shows PNW listed along other comparably-rated nursing programs. For full listings, please visit www.usnews.com/colleges.

Name Rank Score West Virginia University 120 3.4 Ball State University 148 3.3 Kent State University 148 3.3 Purdue University Northwest 148 3.3 Xavier University 148 3.3 Grand Valley State University 183 3.2

Best Regional Universities, Social Mobility, and Business Schools

PNW once again ranked among top Midwest regional universities, receiving a 2.8 peer assessment on a 5-point scale. PNW also was among the best public Midwest regional universities.

PNW was recognized for its social mobility in graduating Pell Grant recipients, ranking 75 among Midwest regional universities, up from 77 the prior year.

PNW’s College of Business was included again with top undergraduate business programs.

For the full U.S. News listings, please see www.usnews.com/colleges.