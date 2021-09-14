Homecoming season begins this weekend. During the four-week period, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office will increase the presence of deputies and enforcement throughout the county to keep students and motorists safe. Several high schools will be celebrating their homecomings with different events and activities, culminating with the weekend football game.

The LCSO says traditionally, class rivalries and competitions occur during these weeks and at times have carried over in the form of incidents of underage drinking, reckless driving, and criminal behavior, such as criminal mischief. The LCSO reminds parents and students to discuss these activities to avoid dangerous and illegal behavior. Parents should encourage their children to make good decisions and remind them of the consequences of drinking alcohol and drug use.

The following tips are being offered to help ensure a safe 2021 homecoming season:

Get informed – Find out the details from your children and school about homecoming festivities. Ask questions such as “who, what, where and when.”

Help your children come up with a plan – Find out what events your child will attend and track them. Find out who your child will be with and who is driving.

Remind your child of your expectations – No illegal activity, such as alcohol or drug use, vandalism, unsafe driving, and curfew.

Have a “Fail Safe” plan – Let your children know that if they find themselves in a dangerous situation, they can call for a ride or help with no questions asked.

Get in touch with other parents – Talk to the parents of the children that your child will be with to ensure that you are all on the same plan and are mutually looking out for them.

Check in with your child – Reach out to your child during their activities to see how they are doing and if they need anything.

Deputies will strictly adhere to maintaining the LCSO zero-tolerance policy for underage consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages. Deputies will also seek out and criminally charge those who provide drugs or alcohol to minors.