On September 12th, 2021 at approximately 1230hrs, Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 were dispatched to 300 Block of South St in reference to a drug overdose. Upon arriving, officers assisted LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department with 20-year-old; Michigan City resident Dennis E. Barger III, who appeared to be under the influence of opiates. Barger III was immediately transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City where he was later pronounced deceased.

While Officers were speaking with witnesses, a second Michigan City resident, a 26-year-old female, also showed signs of being under the influence of opiates, and was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City by LaPorte County EMS for treatment.

Officers immediately secured the scene and began canvasing the area for evidence. Detectives were contacted to assist the Patrol Division with processing the scene and conducting additional interviews. The initial investigation has ruled out foul play, however drug related overdose and other possible natural causes have not been ruled out.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigations. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have information about this incident to please contact Detective Josh Leonhardt at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1065 or email at jleonhardt@lpcitypd.com.

Other first responders who assisted with this incident include the Michigan City Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Shift 1, LaPorte County Drug Task Force, Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS.

