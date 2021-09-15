Michigan City Police are seeking to identify individuals who robbed a gas station Monday morning. Police say that on Monday at 5:03 a.m. the GoLo gas station located at 1701 Greenwood Ave. was robbed by three African American males. These males then ran north away from the business following the robbery.

Police say residents that live directly north of the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and South Woodland Ave are asked to review any residential surveillance systems they may have from 5 to 5:10 a.m. to look for individuals running or entering a vehicle during this time. Police are asking the public to advise Detective Galetti if they recognize any of the suspects or locate any suspicious activity. He can be contacted at mgaletti@emichigancity.com or (219)874-3221 Ex. 1088.