Coast Guard Station Kenosha was recommissioned and returned to a year-round station during today’s ceremony at noon. The station is the primary unit for Coast Guard response to Search and Rescue, Maritime Law Enforcement, and Ice Rescue in the area. The commissioning ceremony and change-of-command were held this morning at Coast Guard Station Kenosha on Simmons Island in Kenosha, Wis. Chief Petty Officer Eric Wieczorek relieved Senior Chief Petty Officer Darrell Strickland and will command the unit moving forward as Officer in Charge.

​Chief Petty Officer Wieczorek was previously the Officer in Charge of Coast Guard Station Wilmette Harbor and has brought his crew and wealth of experience with him to Station Kenosha. They will continue to support Station Wilmette Harbor as it is transitioned to a Coast Guard Station (Small).