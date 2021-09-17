Coast Guard Station Kenosha was recommissioned and returned to a year-round station during today’s ceremony at noon. The station is the primary unit for Coast Guard response to Search and Rescue, Maritime Law Enforcement, and Ice Rescue in the area. The commissioning ceremony and change-of-command were held this morning at Coast Guard Station Kenosha on Simmons Island in Kenosha, Wis. Chief Petty Officer Eric Wieczorek relieved Senior Chief Petty Officer Darrell Strickland and will command the unit moving forward as Officer in Charge.
Chief Petty Officer Wieczorek was previously the Officer in Charge of Coast Guard Station Wilmette Harbor and has brought his crew and wealth of experience with him to Station Kenosha. They will continue to support Station Wilmette Harbor as it is transitioned to a Coast Guard Station (Small).
In September 2017, Station Kenos ha was decommissioned as a full-time operating station, and was established as a seasonal operating station which was only staffed from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend each year.
During these months, the unit was staffed with a boat crew from Station Milwaukee, where all command and control operations were based. Though it worked during the summer months, it substantially degraded the response times outside of those months due to the distance from Milwaukee to Kenosha and surrounding areas. With the commissioning of Station Kenosha back to a fully staffed year-round station, response times to the boating public will be drastically faster resulting in a safer maritime environment for the community.
For further inquiries, please contact LTJG Michael Zeller at 414-747-7889 or via email Michael.P.Zeller@uscg.mil