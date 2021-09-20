The Michigan City Police Department is looking for members of the community who would like to experience the inner workings of what it is like to be a police officer. Beginning Thursday, October 7th, from 6pm – 8:30 pm, we will be sponsoring an opportunity for members of the community to become closely acquainted with the roles and responsibilities of the Police Department. The Michigan City Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy (MCCPA) brings the police and the community together in a setting that offers a sample of police training to each participant.

Academy Participants will receive two and a half hours of training one evening each Thursday evening for seven weeks in many of the varied functions of law enforcement.

The MCCPA will highlight critical elements of modern-day policing that our officers are exposed to on a daily basis. Participants will learn the basics of criminal law, search and seizure, patrol tactics, firearm safety, taser, and many other subjects. They will learn about the processing of a crime scene, how police canines are used, and are exposed to many of the specialty police units. MCCPA participants meet and talk with many of the officers as well as the command staff and training staff that serves them. All this takes place in a safe and entertaining training environment at the Michigan City Police Department. Instructors are State Certified law enforcement professionals who teach both veteran and recruit police officers. All our classes leave this training with a greater understanding of the police work and with an increased ability to see how the police serve our community.

The first session of the MCCPA will begin on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, in the Community Room of the Michigan City Police Department located at 1201 E. Michigan Blvd. Class size is limited to 20 participants. All interested persons must be at least 21 years old, complete an application, and give permission for the Michigan City Police to conduct a background check to determine if they have a criminal record.

Please return applications by email or bring directly to the Michigan City Police front desk. All applications must be received by September 23rd.

The class fills up rather quickly so do not delay!