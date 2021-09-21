The Tomfoolery Fun Club is pleased to once again partner with Orak Shrine in Michigan City, IN for an evening of comedy and live music!

Comedian sensation Gwen La Roka headlines a star-studded lineup of comedians who are ready to bring the laughter! Gwen headlines in many comedy clubs throughout the nation. Also on the lineup card include rising star Soli Santos and “old school” comedian Sharkie!

On the musical front, Audley Reid and band are ready to keep things alive throughout the evening. Audley, an accomplished saxophonist, leads the band of highly energetic and extremely talented musicians!

Tom and Ms. Michele host the festivities for the evening! It’s non-stop action from beginning to end with no down time!!

This is a 21+ event and a cash bar will be available.