On Thursday, September 23, 2021 the City of Michigan City will launch 11th Street Central, by issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) to the real estate development community for a project of regional scale, that will also be an anchoring center for the City and its historic downtown. Those interested should go to the link provided below for more information. In addition, there will be a Developer Information Session on October 7, 2021 at 9:30 am, at Uptown Social, 907 Franklin Street, one block away from the project site.

A Joint Development, as defined and authorized by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), 11th Street Central is a result of a partnership between Michigan City and Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), the entity that operates the South Shore Line (SSL). The selected private developer will be charged with the creation of a mixed-use, multi-modal hub, with mandatory SSL requirements (436 commuter parking spaces, a train station office and waiting area). An important-and defining-component of the Project will be the restoration of the Station’s original historic façade as the entrance to the station. In return for building, then operating the commuter parking spaces, the developer will have access to $16 million for related project costs.

The City is looking for developers with experience and financial capacity commensurate with the magnitude (or significance) of this project and who are positioned to respond to an aggressive time frame. The completion of this development must coincide with the commencement of service to the 11th Street Station upon completion of the South Shore Line’s Double Track Project in May, 2024. As illustrated by the Development and Historic Preservation Guidelines which are part of the RFP, the City is open to a range of mixed-use projects, up to 10 floors in height, provided the SSL requirements mentioned above are met. The 65,300 SF project site is the full City block bounded by Franklin, 10th, 11th and Pine Streets, with an easement into Pine Street which may allow site expansion, subject to City review.

As Mayor Duane Parry says in his cover letter, the City warmly welcomes new partners and looks forward to receiving proposals that demonstrate the project site’s potential within both the local and regional contexts. The RFP is a terrific example of the countless opportunities within our City.

Key dates (further detailed in the RFP)

•RFP Issuance September, 2021

•Developer Information Session October 7, 2021, 9:30 am–12:00 pm CDT

Location: Uptown Social 907 Franklin Street, Michigan City

•Proposals due: December 10, 2021, 4 pm CST