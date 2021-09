The City of La Porte will have it’s Taco Fest on October 15. This is the last “Friday Night Live” event of the season. There will be tacos, beer, music and more. Four local restaurants will go head-to-head and compete for the title of best taco.

The City of La Porte says more details are coming soon.

Those interested Interested in being a vendor can email jbruder@cityoflaportein.gov.