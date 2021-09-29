Northwest Health is adding a new Northwest Medical Group location in La Porte County. The organization broke ground earlier this month at 6923 W. 400 North, Michigan City, Indiana. The 9,372 square foot facility is expected to house new providers as well as two existing practices that will move to the new location.

“We understand the need for additional primary care providers in La Porte County and want to continue to meet that need” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health. “With this new location we are relocating three busy practices and creating space to recruit new providers to the area. We look forward to opening the office in summer 2022.”

General Contractor is Holladay Construction Group. This is Holladay Properties and Holladay Construction Group’s third development project with Northwest Health. Previous projects were located in La Porte and Portage.