The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Vino al Fresco event on Saturday, October 23, from 5 pm to 9 pm. Set in Chesterton’s beautiful Thomas Centennial Park, the Vino al Fresco will gather local wineries for this fall tasting. This event is a fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce.

Vino al Fresco will feature tastings from wineries, live music, and food for purchase. We also encourage everyone to visit our local shops and restaurants within walking distance of the event.

This is a 21+ event. State ID required for entrance.

Tickets are $40.00 per person for general admission and $10 per person for designated drivers. Tickets may be purchased through IndianaOnTap.com or at the chamber office at 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Please contact the Chamber office at (219) 926-5513 or info@dunelandchamber.org for more information.

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is a catalyst organization committed to ensuring that its member communities are vibrant places to live, work and play. Through service to the towns of Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter, the Chamber provides a unified voice for robust community-building events, meaningful educational programming and smart economic development in the Duneland area. For more information, please visit www.dunelandchamber.org.