Meals on Wheels La Porte County is excited to announce our TRIVIA through the DECADES fundraiser on October 23, 2021 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, Trivia starts at 7 pm. Our goal is to raise $15,000 to help support the Meals on Wheels program of La Porte County. We provide daily hot healthy meals delivered by caring volunteers to support the elderly, home-bound and/or disabled members of our community that may otherwise go without. We strive to help keep members of our community in the homes they love and we need your help!

TRIVIA through the DECADES will be a great evening out for fun and laughter. Go to https://givegrove.com/triviadecades2021/ to view and bid on the many unique and fun packages in the Silent Auction. Be there to burst your balloon with a $20 Balloon Pop where every balloon is a winner and don’t miss out on the 50/50 raffle. Cash bar will be available. Bring your own food & have a party at your table.