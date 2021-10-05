The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) will open their 49th Season with Music Director Dr. Carolyn Watson , on November 13 at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium . “A Jazzy American Salute” will feature works of Leonard Bernstein, Artie Shaw, William Grant Still and new and upcoming composer, Kevin Day.

Single tickets are available at www.lcso.net , Roxy Music, the Civic Auditorium or in the lobby the night of the concert. Balcony tickets for the November 13 concert are $22 (Adults) and $20.00 (Seniors 60 and older).