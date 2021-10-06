Presented by Gerard Media and Impact Technologies, Goodwill’s Little Black Dress Fashion Show & Boutique will be held on Thursday, October 21st at Avalon Manor in Merrillville. Stylist and Image Consultant, Kathy Friend, will produce the program featuring the latest looks for fall. She will be joined by Ric Federighi, Gerard Media Owner and On-air Personality with WIMS and WHFB. Doors open at 3:30 pm for shopping 50% OFF in the Goodwill Boutique. The Fashion Show begins at 5:30 pm with hors d’oeuvres and desserts. The Boutique will re-open after the fashion show. Tickets are $50.00 and can be purchased at: https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_379d5c59-c61e-11e6-bb7f-024e165d44b3&WidgetId=7391232&fbclid=IwAR0AY43BicmdoXd6MwibmMPTlujkt1rHd4Um9C0aYgMFQqAzFA6dGP4Saiw For more information, visit Facebook @GoodwillLittleBlackDress, call: (866) 649-7300 or email: FashionShow@Goodwill-NI.org . #GWLittleBlackDress #wims