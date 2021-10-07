The National Park Service has temporarily closed the waters of Portage Lakefront in Indiana Dunes National Park due to the sighting of an “oily sheen” in the waters Thursday. The National Park Service said on Thursday that an investigation is under way to determine the nature and extent of the discharge.

Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is the lead agency on this incident. Questions on local drinking water quality should be referred to the individual water provider. Information on closures within Indiana Dunes National Park should be directed to the national park’s information desk line at 219-395-1882.