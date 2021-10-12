In an update, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and charges against 28-year-old Alan D. Morgan in connection with the death of his biological son, 4-year-old Judah Morgan.

On Monday, at 2:45 AM, deputies were dispatched to a residence located in the 3100 east block of CR 875 South in reference to an unconscious child. Deputies arrived and located the child inside the residence. The child, later identified as Judah, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, an autopsy was conducted at Franciscan Health Michigan City. The death of Judah was ruled a homicide.

Later in the day, detectives presented probable cause to La Porte County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julianne Havens and later to La Porte County Circuit Court from the findings of their investigation.

As a result, Morgan has been charged with murder, neglect of a dependent, neglect of a dependent, neglect of a dependent, neglect of a dependent, neglect of a dependent

and cruelty to an animal. Morgan remains housed in the La Porte County Jail without the possibility of posting bond.

The investigation is ongoing.