Downtown businesses will be offering trick or treating for Duneland families this year on Friday, October 29, from 4-6pm. Parents and their children should visit businesses along Calumet and Broadway in Chesterton.

The Duneland Chamber will be handing out goodies along with other local businesses in the chamber parking lot.

“We expect over 1,000 local children and their families to this trick-or-treating event,” says Maura Mundell, the Chamber’s President. “The streets are filled with little super heroes, witches, monsters and ghosts. It is fantastic! We welcome all organizations and businesses who want to give out candy downtown.”

Thank you to our sponsors: Franciscan Health, WIMS 95.1 FM/AM1420, 1st Source Bank, Centier Bank, Discovery Charter School, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, NITCO, Northwest Health, Advanced Dental Concepts, Horizon Bank, Porter Bank, Smith Legal Group, and SUPERCUTS.

For more information about the Trick or Treat Downtown, please call the Chamber at (219) 926-5513, or email info@dunelandchamber.org.

