The Duneland Chamber of Commerce announced the Chesterton Hometown Holiday Celebration will take place Nov. 27. The celebration features the Hometown Holiday Outdoor Market, Tree Lighting Ceremony, and the Twilight Christmas Parade. Everyone is invited.

Some of your favorite European market vendors will be set up in the usual spots at the Holiday Market. There will be holiday gifts and food. The market will run from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The tree lighting will take place near the Thomas Centennial Park gazebo at 5:00 p.m.

The Twilight Christmas Parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. The Chamber says this year they have numerous entries including floats, fire trucks, horses, Boy and Girl Scout troops, trucks, trailers and walking groups; building the excitement of the Grande Finale of Santa and Mrs. Clause arriving.