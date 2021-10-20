Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City have been recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. Franciscan Health Hammond also received a Center of Excellence distinction.

INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.

The hospitals earned INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension. Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Lafayette East and Mooresville also received similar recognition.

“As part of our longstanding mission to respect life, it is paramount to who we are to protect the lives of mothers and their babies,” said Joan Culver, MS, BSN, RN, who leads Franciscan Health’s Women and Children’s Service Line Collaborative. “We are so proud to see the impact of this work across the state and will continue to work diligently to ensure more Hoosier families have the best start.”

“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Holcomb and Dr. Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s effort to reduce infant mortality,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made.”

Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.