PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Watch for overnight lane closures and lane shifts on eastbound and westbound I-94 between U.S. 20 in Burns Harbor and State Road 49 beginning Sunday, Oct. 24.

From around 8 p.m. Sunday, October 24 to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, the two left lanes of I-94 will be closed in both directions. These restrictions will be in place to implement the maintenance of traffic plan for bridge work over Norfolk Southern Railway at mile marker 23.5.

Beginning in the morning on Monday, Oct. 25, three lanes will be open in each direction but will be shifted left toward the median. Bridge painting activities will be ongoing in this location through mid-November.