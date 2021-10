Natures Cupboard Autumn Bash will take place at their Michigan City location on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 340 Dunes Plz.

There will be fall food samples, vendor displays, and promotions within the store.

Nature’s Cupboard, with locations in Michigan City and Chesterton, is your neighborhood source for organic ingredients, local meat and produce, wholesome snacks and kitchen goods, fresh organic juice, and lots more.