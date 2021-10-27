In the final week leading up to the third annual Bolt for the Heart Family Run/Walk, dubbed “Hallowrun,” organizers are focused on providing as many automatic external defibrillators for local law enforcement vehicles as possible.

Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer said the event is seeing “phenomenal growth,” and more than 25 individuals and companies have donated AEDs through the group’s Hometown Heroes donation program. Through other fundraising and sponsorships through the event, Twer anticipates at least 50 AEDs will be provided.

This year’s race is set for 9AM, Saturday, Oct. 30, at Washington Park in Michigan City. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly toward purchasing AEDs for local law enforcement. Registrations are nearing 400, and there is still time to participate. To register for the race and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, go online at www.boltfortheheart.com and click on the “LaPorte & Michigan City” link at the top of the page.

“I’m so proud of my hometown and the support of this year’s Bolt for the Heart Hallowrun 5 & 10k. Not only are we seeing race registrations up over 75 percent we have also had very generous individuals and companies donate an AED through our Hometown Heroes program,” Twer said. “These lifesaving AEDs will be placed in our LaPorte and Michigan City patrol cars keeping us all safer. Thank you to everyone who has supported this mission. Come join us Saturday.”

Franciscan Health continues as the event’s primary sponsor. Bolt for the Heart is also being supported by several local sponsors who will be highlighted at the event. Every donor who pledges the purchase of an AED ($1,595) will have their company logo or name displayed on a window cling in the patrol vehicle that the AED is placed in.

Families are encouraged to attend and cheer on the racers. Michigan City and LaPorte police departments will provide a Trunk or Treat after the race, and kids will be able to tour a coast guard boat, a police helicopter and pace car. The departments and the public will also compete in a best costume competition.

If you can’t make the race, you can still help by going to Fannie May on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30. The candy store will donate 30 percent of net proceeds to Bolt for the Heart when customers bring in the printed flier at this LINK.

Over the past two years, Bolt for the Heart has raised funds to purchase a total of 62 AEDs for LaPorte County first responders. Bolt for the Heart is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that raises money through generous sponsors like Franciscan Health, donations and family 5Ks/half marathons to buy AEDs for first responders. Bolt has donated more than 2,000 AEDs, including 550 AEDs for the Indiana State Police, to date.