Family Advocates annual gala, FriendsGIVING will be held at the Civic Center on November 5th. The CEO and founder of Family Advocates, Karen Biernacki, will be retiring at the end of 2021 and the new CEO will be announced at the Gala at 7:30 pm. The new CEO is a lifetime resident of La Porte and is very involved in the community.

The event includes a tasting of food and drinks provided by Café Trilogy, NeMa’s Famous Mac & Cheese, Shady Creek Winery, Shoreline Brewery, Journeyman Distillery, and Indiana Beverages.

Sponsors include: Table sponsor, NIPSCO; Cornucopia Sponsors, Quibit, PNC Bank, and Friedman & Associates; Turkey sponsors, Re/Max, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, IBEW Local 531, MC Doors, and Guy DiMartino Law, Pumpkin sponsor Duneland Media and in-kind sponsors Logo Me Plus, Raymond & Spence Insurance, and WIMS AM 1420.

The event will include a fund-a-need live auction and a salient auction.

Funds raised at the annual gala enable Family Advocates to continue their goals to expand services to abused and neglected children, at-risk youth and struggling parents.