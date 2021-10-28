The South Shore Line says with the continued increase in travelers and commuters returning to activities and work in Chicago, an extension of its current Weekday Eastbound Free Ride promotion. With this extension, weekday (Monday through Friday) eastbound trips will continue to be free throughout the months of November and December 2021.

The eastbound free rides initially began Sept. 1, excluding weekends, and will now last through Dec. 31, 2021. Passengers should simply board applicable weekday eastbound trains with no ticket purchase necessary. Please do not activate mobile tickets for weekday eastbound trips. Passengers are responsible for paying all applicable fares on weekend trips and weekday westbound trips.

Per federal orders, the SSL continues to require masks in all SSL stations and onboard trains throughout Indiana and Illinois. This order is in effect regardless of vaccination status. Passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to removal from trains. Certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of 2. The order goes through Jan.18, 2022.