The Valparaiso Police have responded and are currently in the surrounding areas of Valparaiso High School, as a report of a person carrying an unknown type of long gun was received at approximately 8:25 a.m. The report indicated the subject was last seen on Campbell St. walking north in the 2300 block and was never observed on school property. The report further advised the male was white, 5’9, heavy set, wearing a green jacket. Police remain in the area looking for the potential subject and no further reports have been received.

All local schools in the area have been notified and were placed on a “lockout” status as a precautionary measure. The Valparaiso Police continue to work with the Valparaiso Community Schools to ensure the safety of all students and faculty. There is no known threat in the area at this time and the reported incident is still being monitored. The “lockout” status of the local schools has been lifted as of 9:45 a.m.