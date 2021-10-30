The Salvation Army of Michigan City will officially launch the 2021 kettle season on Thursday, November 4, with the Red Kettle Kick-Off. The event will take place at McDonald’s located at, 3507 Franklin Street, from 7am to 10am.

Celebrity coffee pourers will be on hand to help serve coffee including Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, Superintendent of Michigan City Area Schools at 7:30am; Ellen Devereux, Community Engagement Coordinator for United Way of LaPorte County at 8:30am; Maggi Spartz, President of the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County at 9:00am; and Michigan City Common Councilman Don and Jinny Przybylinski former Salvation Army Christmas campaign chairs at 9:30am. There will be a ceremony to introduce the 2021 Christmas campaign chairs, Chief Dion and LaRonda Campbell and family, at 8am.

While this is the official start of the bell-ringing season, The Salvation Army launched its national Christmas campaign back in September with the theme of “Hope Marches On.” The theme this year puts the focus on those that rely on hope to get through dark days.

The Salvation Army saw an increase of about 150 percent over the number of families receiving assistance the previous year, which is more than 800 families who needed food and toys for the holidays in Michigan City.

The Red Kettle Kick-Off will highlight the red kettles that will soon be seen around Michigan City in what is the largest fundraising effort of the year for The Salvation Army of Michigan City. Those interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season can sign up online at www.RegisterToRing.com.

As they do every year, the Lubeznik family will donate proceeds from all coffee sales at McDonald’s Restaurants in La Porte County from the morning of November 4 to The Salvation Army of Michigan City.