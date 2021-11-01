To show our gratitude, all active-duty military personnel and veterans are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free November 8-10, 2021, and on Veterans Day (November 11).

“At SSL, we are honored to recognize those who have served and who continue to serve our country,” commented Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at the SSL. “By offering active-duty military personnel and veterans (including reservists) free rides in celebration of Veterans Day, we hope they feel an ounce of the gratitude that we have for their sacrifice.”

As our train personnel walk through the train, please let them know that you are active military personnel or a veteran, and we will provide you a ride at no charge. No identification will be required.

On Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, trains will follow the regular weekday train schedule.

Up to three children 13 years of age and under may ride free with each military personnel/veteran on all weekday and all weekend trains. For more information on train schedules, discounts, and to plan a trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).

Throughout the year, the SSL offers various campaigns and opportunities for free rides. You can also take advantage of our Kids Ride Free program, allowing up to three children 13 years of age and under to ride free with each paying parent or guardian on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains.

The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.

###