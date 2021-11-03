The Excel Center, a free public high school for adults, is currently accepting enrollment applications for Term 3 of the 2021-2022 School Year. Classes begin Nov. 22 at Excel’s Elkhart, Gary, Hammond and South Bend locations. Applications are accepted at any time throughout each term and new students are integrated into the schedule.

Those interested can apply online at: www.ExcelCenterHS.org. The application is free and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. New students are encouraged to contact The Excel Center for more information and assistance completing their application. Visitors are welcome at the South Bend, Hammond and Gary locations from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm any day they are open.

The Excel Center is a Goodwill LEADS’ free public high school offering students 18 years and older an opportunity to earn an Indiana Core 40 High School Diploma and college credits or industry certification.

Classes are conducted by licensed teachers in eight-week sessions; and an individual academic plan is developed for each student. Free child care is available and a life coach is assigned to provide guidance on balancing family, work and other priorities.