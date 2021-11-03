The Portage Street Department will begin the yearly fall leaf pick-up schedule as management observes the need to start. The department has stated that, weather permitting, residents’ leaf piles will be picked up about three to five times during this fall period. In case of rain or snow, leaf pick-up will be delayed and will resume as weather allows. The city is divided into four zone quadrants, these zones are the same as the trash and recycling routes. The department says it is very important to understand that in the peak of leaf pickup, the department will take about 3-5 days to complete a quadrant. These zones also help communicate with the residents in where the department is working with leaf pickup.

In order to insure success of the program, we ask residents to observe the following policy / guidelines:

-Please rake leaf piles in the easement / edge of your property.

-Do NOT rake leaf piles into the street / road area as this plugs drains and causes flooding during rain events. Also wet leaves are difficult to pick-up in the roadways.

-Do not rake leaf piles near mailboxes, trees, poles, utility boxes, hydrants and parked vehicles to avoid interruption of services.

-Do not contaminate leaf piles with sticks, branches, trash or other debris. This may interrupt leaf pick up service.

-Leaf piles raked to the curb after the “Fall” service will have to wait till “Spring” for pick up.

-Leaves can also be dropped off at the Street department after obtaining a “YARD PASS” through the Admin Office located on site.