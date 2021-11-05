The La Porte Police Department announced Thursday it will be increasing patrols during the holiday season. From now until Nov. 30, officers will be showing zero tolerance for impaired drivers, whether it’s alcohol or drugs, and will be on the lookout for Aggressive Driving behaviors.

Impaired driving includes more than alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment, and can slow coordination, judgment and reaction times on the road.

“With the weather starting to change, it is important to slow down and buckle up. We want everyone to have a safe Thanksgiving season, and driving sober and wearing a seat belt is the best way to protect yourself on the road,” said Chief Paul Brettin.

For safety tips from NHTSA, click here for impaired driving or here for seat belts.