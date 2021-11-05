The City of La Porte will host the country’s top high school basketball teams and players at televised NIBC games this winter.

The U.S. Marines NIBC La Porte Invitational on January 6-8 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. The event will feature 22 of top 100 college prospects from the Class of ’22. Games will be televised on ESPNU and ESPN+. Tickets are $20 for an all-day pass to see four games.

The NIBC is comprised of eight member institutions from around the country:

Bishop Walsh School (Cumberland, Md.)

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)

Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.)

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

“From the very beginning, we came into this administration with high expectations and promised that we would compete with the very best – not only at the local, regional and state levels, but also on the national stage. This event is a perfect example of how the City of La Porte stands out among the rest, and how we have proven once again that we are the place to be. With the games being broadcast on ESPN’s various networks, La Porte will shine on national television to thousands of viewers across the country.

“We are thrilled to cheer on our very own La Lumiere right here in our community and could not be more excited to welcome the rest of the nation’s top-ranked teams and players to La Porte. We are ecstatic at the opportunity to host classic Hoosier basketball right here in our very own Civic Auditorium and look forward to packing the house for what will surely be a great weekend,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the college stars of tomorrow. This is exactly the type of event we want to showcase the Civic and our community to the nation. Brett Binversie has been working with La Lumiere officials over the past several years to bring elite high school basketball to our facility, and the commitment from the City administration and partners such as Michigan City La Porte has made this happen.

“As we make improvements to the Civic infrastructure and entertainment offerings, we continue to ensure the viability and success of the historic venue for years to come,” said Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

“We are excited for our student athletes to have the chance to play in front of our community and to bring the rest of this conference to our hometown. Indiana is the state of basketball, and to get to play this sport in such an iconic venue is a dream come true. When you step into the La Porte Civic, you feel a sense of history. We can’t wait to compete on this stage, to highlight what a great place this is, and to represent the city and the community at large—we hope to make you proud,” said Head of School Adam Kronk.

Additional information, including a link for tickets, can found on the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department Facebook Page.