Lubeznik Center for the Arts says it is looking forward to celebrating the holidays with the community. To help with choosing just the right unique gift this year, LCA will host its annual Holiday Artisan Market from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9.

LCA says there will be one-of-a-kind treasures handcrafted by dozens of regional artists in LCA’s Gallery Shop.

If you aren’t sure what to choose, pick up a gift card to the Gallery Shop or a gift membership to LCA for those hard to shop for friends, teachers and service providers.

Gallery Shop hours are weekdays 10 – 5 (closed Tuesdays), weekends 11 – 5.

LCA will be closed on the following holiday dates: Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving), Dec. 24-25 (Christmas), January 1 (New Year’s Day).